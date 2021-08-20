Mahaan Film (2022): Solid | Trailer | First Glance | Songs | Liberate Date – Obtain And Watch On-line

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Mahaan Film is the a lot-anticipated movie from the notable filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and it’s bankrolled by way of SS Lalit Kumar underneath the 7 Display screen Studios banner. The film choices flexible actor Vikram and his son Dhruv plays the main serve as along Bobby Simha, Vani Bhojan, Simran in crucial characters. Tune composer Santhosh Narayanan does the background ranking and soundtracks for the film. It’s touted to be an influence-packed movement drama. Sony song south acquires the audio and song correct for the film.

Mahaan Film Main points

Director Karthik Subbaraj
Manufacturer SS Lalit Kumar
Style Motion Drama
Solid Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, Simha, Simran
Cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna
Editor Vivek Harshan
Tune Santhosh Narayanan
Manufacturing Corporate 7 Display screen Studios
Liberate date 2022
Language Tamil

Mahaan Film Solid

Mahaan Film Teaser and Trailer

Mahaan Film First Glance Poster

Watch the entertaining glimpse of the main glance from Mahaan movie,


Mahaan Film Songs

  • But to be up-to-the-minute

    • Keep Tuned with Sociallykeeda.com For added Leisure Information click on on proper right here.

    Disclaimer: We at www.sociallykeeda.com request you to take a look at motion photos on our readers only with cinemas and Amazon Top Video, Netflix, Hotstar and any respectable virtual streaming companies. Don’t use the pyreated internet web page to obtain or view online.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here