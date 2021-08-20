Mahaan Film (2022): Solid | Trailer | First Glance | Songs | Liberate Date

Mahaan Film is the much-anticipated film from the notable filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and it’s bankrolled through SS Lalit Kumar beneath the 7 Display Studios banner. The movie options flexible actor Vikram and his son Dhruv performs the principle function along Bobby Simha, Vani Bhojan, Simran in necessary characters. Tune composer Santhosh Narayanan does the background ranking and soundtracks for the movie. It’s touted to be a power-packed motion drama. Sony song south acquires the audio and song proper for the movie.
Mahaan Film Main points
|Director
|Karthik Subbaraj
|Manufacturer
|SS Lalit Kumar
|Style
|Motion Drama
|Solid
|Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, Simha, Simran
|Cinematographer
|Shreyaas Krishna
|Editor
|Vivek Harshan
|Tune
|Santhosh Narayanan
|Manufacturing Corporate
|7 Display Studios
|Liberate date
|2022
|Language
|Tamil
Mahaan Film Solid
Mahaan Film Teaser and Trailer
Mahaan Film First Glance Poster
Watch the entertaining glimpse of the primary glance from Mahaan film,
Mahaan Film Songs
