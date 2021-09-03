Mahakaleshwar Temple: Will devotees have the ability to take part in Bhasma Aarti once more? After a 12 months and a part, you’re going to get an opportunity once more

Mahakaleshwar Temple: Devotees will have the ability to take part in Bhasma Aarti once more from subsequent week on this planet well-known Mahakaleshwar temple positioned in Ujjain. The verdict of this topic has been taken by means of the temple committee. Allow us to inform you that for approximately one and a part years, there’s a ban at the darshan of Bhasma Aarti within the temple. In this sort of state of affairs, it has now been determined by means of the committee that devotees will likely be given access to the temple with 50 % capability in order that they may be able to see the Bhasma Aarti.Additionally Learn – MP: Evening curfew will likely be applied in Bhopal, Indore, Madhya Pradesh from these days amid COVID-19 an infection, will likely be strictly in 8 towns

Please inform that the access of devotees in Bhasma Aarti is specific for twelve months, 5 months and 15 days. Even supposing it'll open from subsequent week. For the reason that corona in Mahakaleshwar temple, the access of commonplace devotees in Bhasma Aarti was once banned from 17 March 2020. On Thursday, beneath the chairmanship of Upper Schooling Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, discussions had been held with the executive officers within the Circuit Area in regards to the access of Bhasma Aarti in Shri Mahakaleshwar temple.

Allow us to inform you that concerning the royal journey of God, which goes out on Monday, was once additionally mentioned on this assembly. It was once determined within the dialogue that from subsequent week, devotees could be given access in Bhasma Aarti. Throughout this time just one can input the temple with 50 % capability within the temple.

On the other hand, to wait the Bhasma Aarti, devotees should take a price ticket for a donation quantity of Rs 100 via on-line medium. Simplest after this folks will have the ability to take part in Bhasma Aarti by means of sitting in conjunction with 50 % capability.