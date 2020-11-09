Mahant Nritya admitted to Gopaldas Hospital, complained of chest pain

Lucknow: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das complained of chest pain and breathlessness on Monday, after which doctors referred him to a hospital in Lucknow, who was with him in Ayodhya. Sources gave this information Also read – lucknow brightland school case accused girl student demand cbi probe | Brightland case: Accused student quote- I was framed, CBI investigation in the case

The 82-year-old saint, who heads the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust, will have his cardiology checkup as soon as he is brought to the state capital. He was found to be coronavirus positive in August and was then hospitalized in Gurugram.

Please tell that Gopal Das took part in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. After its program they were found to be corona infected. After which he was admitted to the hospital in Gurugram for treatment. During Shila Pujan, he was present on the stage along with PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

(Input-IANS)