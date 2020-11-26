Mahant Nritya Gopal Das: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das admitted to ICU, but condition stable … Corona was beaten in August

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chairman of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Chief, Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, is in a stable condition but is currently under the supervision of experts in the ICU. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital due to difficulty in breathing. Significantly, Mahanta Gopal Das became infected with Corona in the month of August. However, after treatment he became healthy. Also Read – Ram Temple News: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has given the map of the temple assigned to the ADA, construction work will start soon

According to the bulletin issued by the hospital on Thursday, Mahant was admitted to the ICU on 24 November due to breathing problems. His blood pressure was also decreasing and the kidneys were also working less. In such a situation, he was immediately shifted to the operation theater and the specialist doctors succeeded in removing blood clots through the procedure, after which his health has improved.

According to the bulletin, now his condition is stable, but he is still in the ICU. Mahanta was admitted to a hospital in Ayodhya on November 9 due to difficulty in breathing, from where he was referred to Medanta Hospital Lucknow in critical condition.