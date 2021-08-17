Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue vandalized in Pakistan, central govt requested for motion

New Delhi: Reacting sharply to experiences of wear to the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, the Ministry of Exterior Affairs mentioned that Pakistan has utterly failed to forestall the incidents of violence towards the minority group rising at an alarming charge. The Ministry of Exterior Affairs additionally demanded from the Govt of Pakistan to verify the protection and well-being of the minority group. BJP President JP Nadda has criticized the incident. A video of this has surfaced on social media through which the accused is observed breaking the arm of the idol whilst elevating slogans and bringing the statue down from the pony. It was once additionally proven within the video that all through this time someone else comes and prevents the one who damages the statue.Additionally Learn – Afghanistan Disaster Reside Updates: IAF airplane reached Jamnagar sporting 120 passengers, govt will give particular visa to Afghan voters

Reacting to the incident, International Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi mentioned in his commentary, "We have now observed demanding media experiences these days of wear to the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore. That is the 3rd such incident of vandalism of the statue after its unveiling within the 12 months 2019. He mentioned that the incidents of such assaults at the cultural heritage of the minority group in Pakistan displays the rising intolerance and loss of admire in opposition to minorities within the society there.

The International Ministry spokesperson mentioned that incidents of violence towards the minority group in Pakistan are expanding at an alarming charge, together with assaults on their (minorities) puts of worship, cultural heritage in addition to their non-public assets. Bagchi mentioned that 12 days in the past, a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan was once attacked and desecrated through a mob. "Pakistan has utterly failed in its accountability to stop such assaults. This has created an environment of concern for the minority group there to apply their religion. "We urge the Govt of Pakistan to verify the protection and well-being of the minority group," the International Ministry spokesperson mentioned. "

It’s price noting {that a} nine-feet tall statue of the primary Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore Fortress in Pakistan’s Punjab province was once vandalized through an activist of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).