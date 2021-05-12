Maharani Sony Liv Internet Collection Solid, Unlock Date, Tale, Watch On-line & Extra

Maharani Sony Liv Internet Collection: Maharani is a Hindi Language upcoming internet collection from Sony Liv. This can be a Political, Drama collection set within the 90’s of Bihar. Sony Liv by no means fails to make us amaze with their high quality content material. Maharani internet collection will function Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah in the primary lead function. Maharani internet collection is directed by way of Karan Sharma and created by way of Subhash Kapoor and the internet collection is being produced by way of Dimple Kharbanda and Naresh Kumar.

Maharani internet collection can be liberating on 28 Would possibly 2021 and the internet collection has a complete of 10 episodes.

Maharani Internet Collection Tale

The plot of the internet collection revolves round Rani Bharati. Set in Bihar 90’s, this tale presentations how an illiterate girl handles the state as leader minister. The plot of the display revolves round Rani Bharti, a homemaker and spouse of Bihar’s Leader Minister whose lifestyles takes an enchanting flip when her husband, Bhim Singh Bharati, broadcasts her to be the following Leader Minister of Bihar. Whilst the entire birthday celebration contributors glance lovely excited to understand the identify of the successor, this determination by way of Bihar’s CM shocks everybody.

Maharani internet collection will function Huma Qureshi in lead roles and different ensembles solid comprises Sohum Shah, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, and Amit Sial.

Maharani Internet Collection Main points

Identify Maharani Solid Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Inaam Ul Haq, Sushil Pandey, Atul Tiwari, Aashiq Hussain, Kannan Arunachalam, Harish Khanna. Style Political Drama Sort Internet Collection General Episodes 10 Created by way of Subhash Kapoor Directed by way of Karan Sharma Produced by way of Dimple Kharbanda and Naresh Kumar Unlock Date twenty eighth Would possibly 2021 On-line Video Platform (OTT) Sony Liv App Language Hindi Nation India

Maharani Internet Collection Trailer

