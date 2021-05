Maharani (Sony LIV) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Maharani (Sony LIV) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Workforce Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Maharani is an Indian internet sequence created by means of Subhash Kapoor and directed by means of Karan Sharma. The sequence stars Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak and Kani Kusruti. It’s made underneath the banner of Kangra Talkies. The sequence is in accordance with the politics of Bihar within the nineties. It premiered on 28 Would possibly 2021.

Name Maharani Major Solid Huma Qureshi

Sohum Shah

Amit Sial

Pramod Pathak

Kani Kusruti Style Political Drama Writer Subhash Kapoor Director Karan Sharma Manufacturer Dimple Kharbanda

Naren Kumar Tale and Screenplay Subhash Kapoor

Nandan Singh Dialogues Umashankar Singh Ingenious Head Nandan Singh Editor Kunal Walve DoP Anup Singh Background Song Mangesh Dhakde Sound Fashion designer Yatrik Dave Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Gown Fashion designer Veera Kapur Ee DI Colourist Rahil Service provider Motion Director Nishant Khan Re-recording Mixer Gandhar Mokashi Manufacturing Fashion designer Vikram Singh Supervising Manufacturer Ankit Jain Manufacturing Space Kangra Talkies

Solid

Your entire forged of internet sequence Maharani :

Huma Qureshi

As : Rani Bharti

Sohum Shah

As : Bheema Bharti

Amit Sial

As : Navin Kumar

Pramod Pathak

As : Mishraji

Kani Kusruti

As : Kaveri Sreedharan

Inaam Ul Haq

As : Parvez Alam

Vineet Kumar

As : Gauri Shankar Pandey

Sushil Pandey

As : Kunwar Singh

Atul Tiwari

As : Governor Govardhan Das

Aashiq Hussain

As : Prem Kumar

Kannan Arunachalam

As : DGP Siddhant Gautam

Harish Khanna

As : Shankar Mahto

Secondary Solid

Pankaj Jha as Diwakar

A.R. Rama as Ramkripal

Anjani Khanna as Ramsujan Singh

Sanjay Sharma as Tarkeshwar

Uday Atroliya as TK Paswan

Jyoti Dubey as Ranjana Sinha

Pavitra Sarkar as Anjani Srivastav

Rajiv Ranjan as DM Manak Gupta

Tanu Vidyarthi as Khyati

Alok Chatterjee as Rameshwar Mukhiya

Mohan Kant as Speaker

Riju Bajaj as CMO-DD Sharma

Prem Kumar as Bhola

Rajiv Tiwari as Mandal Sada

Nirmal Kant Chaudhary as Musafir Baitha

Ajay Singh as SP Nishikant

Siddhi Malviya as Roshini

Basit Ali as Surya Prakash

Arnav Singh as Jai Prakash

Satyakam Anand as Virendra Thakur

Tarun Kumar as Machan Baba

Himanshu Mehta as Dileep

Asha Singh as Vibha Das

Amarjeet as Baldev

Murari Kumar as Chote Lal

Neelu Dogra as Sagun

Chitrapama James as Bijoya

Maurya Kikari as Junaid

Vibha Rani as Vimla

Manas Tiwari as Shooter

Krishna Bhatt as Pantar 1

Neeraj Kashyap as Pantar 2

Hashim Haider as Guy With Navin Kumar

Vikram Dharia as MLA 1

Abhay Jha as MLA 2

Shivesh Dwivedi as Ramleela Guy 1

Muni Lal as Ramleela Guy 2

Vikas Srivastav as Reporter 1

Pankaj as Reporter 2

Prerana Nigadikar as Reporter 3

Kundan as Reporter 4

Pooja Riakwar as Reporter 5

Vivek Mishra as Reporter 6

Lopamudra Das as Reporter 7

Prince Talwani as Reporter 8

Mayur Shavsar as Reporter 9

Sangam Rai as Bharat Kumar

Deepak Parkar as Anchor 1

Naina Gupta as Anchor 2

Nandan Singh as Anchor 3

Govind Pathak as Ram Narayan

Anand Kumar as Murari

Sushil Kumar as FD Professional 1

Irfan as FD Professional 2

Kamal Krishna as Ravan

Disha Sachdeva as Sita

Rajesh Rai as Sarpanch

Pixie Mahajan as Clinic Receptionist

Rakesh as Launda

Alok Gaj as Rai Sahab

Neeraj Vyas as Guy With Rai Sahab

Sushil Soni as Jyotshi Kaka

Mukesh Pinchode as Ramkhelewan

Tapashya as Little Lady

Muskaan Maina as Bride

Abhishek Anand as Groom

Gaurav Sarathe as Groom’s Good friend

Zaheer as Man At Ranchi Clinic

Anjali Singh as Dalit Lady

Free up

Maharani was once launched on 28 Would possibly 2021 on OTT Platform Sony LIV. It’s unique to be had for top class subscriber of Sony LIV. The primary season encompass overall 10 episodes. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

To be had On Sony LIV Overall Episode 10 Episodes Working Time No longer To be had Launched Date 28 Would possibly 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

In case you have extra information about the internet sequence Maharani, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

Similar