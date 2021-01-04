Entertainment

Maharashtra 10th 12th Board Exam Latest Update: Know when SSC-HSC Board Exams

January 4, 2021
Maharashtra 10th 12th Board Exam Latest Update: Maharashtra government is considering to conduct the 12th HSC exam after April 15 and the board examinations of the 10th SSC after May 1. This information was given yesterday by Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. He tweeted that the government is considering to conduct 12th examinations after April 15 and 10th examinations after May 1. Also Read – CBSE 10th, 12th Exams Latest Updates: Education Minister tweeted this big update a day before the datesheet of 10th, 12th exam was released.

Along with this, health officials are being talked about the possibilities of opening schools from 5th to 8th. A decision will be taken in this matter soon, after the decision comes, schools from fifth to 8th will be opened. Also Read – PMC Bank Scam: ED gets summons to wife, Sanjay Raut tweeted – Come see, how much is there

Let us tell you that board exams were mostly held in February and March, this time the examinations have been delayed due to Corona virus epidemic. It is being told that this time Maharashtra Board will include 17 lakh students in 10th and 13 lakh students in 12th.

