Maharashtra: 14-year-old woman raped at Ulhasnagar railway station, accused arrested

Thane: Maharashtra (Maharashtra) within the premises of Ulhasnagar Railway Station (Ulhasnagar railway station premises) A 35-year-old guy has been arrested below the POSCO Act for raping a minor woman. Two days in the past, a 35-year-old guy raped a 14-year-old woman within the railway premises in Ulhasnagar the town of Maharashtra.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Shivsena’s giant announcement – will contest on all 403 seats, can alliance too

The incident happened when the lady was once at the skywalk of Ulhasnagar railway station whilst coming back from Shirdi together with her pals, when the accused took her to a secluded room within the within sight railway quarters and raped her there. Consistent with the police, the sufferer has additionally suffered head accidents, perhaps because of protests and is recently present process remedy at a health facility in Ulhasnagar. Additionally Learn – Political ruckus after the loss of life of Sakinaka rape sufferer, CM Uddhav mentioned – trial of the case can be performed in rapid observe court docket

Police mentioned on Sunday that the police instructed that the incident came about on Friday night time and in addition knowledgeable that the 35-year-old accused has been arrested on Sunday. Additionally Learn – The situation of the sufferer of rape in Mumbai’s Sakinaka is important, outrage throughout Maharashtra

Maharashtra | Guy arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old minor woman in Ulhasnagar railway station premises. Case registered below related sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act – ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

An legit of Kalyan Railway Police Station mentioned that the lady was once on her long ago from Shirdi in conjunction with her pals at the skywalk in Ulhasnagar railway station space when the accused took the lady to a secluded room within the within sight railway quarters and allegedly However raped.

The sufferer and her kin first went to the police stations in Ulhasnagar the town the place they have been directed to way the Railway Police, below whose jurisdiction the crime had taken position. Later, his members of the family lodged a grievance with the Kalyan Railway Police Station, the legit mentioned.

Later, the accused was once traced and arrested and a case was once registered in opposition to him below related sections of the Indian Penal Code and Coverage of Youngsters from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, the police legit mentioned. Consistent with the police, the sufferer has additionally suffered head accidents, perhaps because of protests and is recently present process remedy at a health facility in Ulhasnagar.