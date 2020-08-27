Maharashtra: 14,718 new cases of corona, 355 patients die, 9,136 patients recover

Corona Virus in Maharashtra: There were 14,718 new cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra and with this the total number of infected people in the state increased to 7,33,568. Apart from this, the number of dead reached 23,444 due to the death of 355 patients. A health officer gave this information. Currently, 1,78,234 patients are being treated in the state. Also Read – GST loss to Gujarat government of 12 thousand crores, demand compensation from center

The official said that 9,136 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday. So far 5,31,563 infected patients have been cured in the state. In the state capital, Mumbai, 1,350 new cases were reported while 30 patients died. The total number of Kovid-19 cases in the city has increased to 1,40,882, while the number of dead has increased to 7,535. At present, 19,463 patients are being treated in Mumbai.

In Pune city, 1,772 new cases were reported with the death of 35 patients. On Thursday, 355 patients were reported dead in Maharashtra. Of these, 236 patients died in the last 48 hours while 83 patients died in the last one week. The official said that 36 people had died even before last week but they have been shown in Thursday's figures. 3,505 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Thane division. So far 12,521 people have died in this area.