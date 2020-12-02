Maharashtra: A bus coming from Nepal collided with a standing truck, caught in CCTV incident

Maharashtra News: In Yavatmal, Maharashtra, a bus coming from Nepal hit a truck. When the bus hit, the truck was standing on the road. The bus crashed into the truck from behind. Two people have died in the incident. While four people were seriously injured. Also Read – Gujarat Road Accident: 11 people killed, 16 injured in a fierce collision of two trucks, PM-CM expressed grief

It is being told that the bus coming from Nepal was in high speed. There were a total of 80 passengers in the bus. The bus was passing through a place called Pandharkavada in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. This is where the truck stood on the road. Meanwhile, a high-speed bus coming from behind hit the truck. The collision was so strong that the truck pulled forward, while the bus started moving in the other direction.

Two people died in the incident, while four were seriously injured. It is being told that all the passengers who died were from the bus. This entire incident was captured in a nearby CCTV camera. It can be seen in the CCTV footage that the bus hit the truck so strongly that the truck vanished rapidly from the camera range and moved forward.