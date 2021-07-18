Maharashtra: Automobile falls into ditch in Nandurbar, 8 killed, PM Modi expresses grief, proclaims repayment of Rs 2 lakh

Mumbai: 8 occupants of a automobile fell right into a gorge in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, killing 8 other folks. Police stated the incident came about within the afternoon close to Dhadgaon within the district, 450 km from Mumbai. PM Modi has expressed grief over this incident. At the side of this, PM Modi has introduced to offer two and a part lakh rupees to the households of the deceased from the High Minister’s Aid Fund. At the side of this, 50 thousand rupees had been introduced to the injured.Additionally Learn – Delhi Police minimize challan of Robert Vadra’s automobile, all of sudden implemented brakes…

Police stated the auto was once going from Toranmal, a hill station within the district to Sindhimal village, when the driving force misplaced regulate of the automobile because of which the auto fell right into a gorge. He stated that some other folks controlled to get out of the automobile in time.

Police regulate room assets stated that some other folks had been injured within the incident who've been admitted to Toranmal Health center. Officers of Mhasawad police station are investigating the incident.