Maharashtra: Bajrang Dal worker attacked by mob in front of police in Palghar, this was the reason…

Maharashtra: In Nalasopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district, a Bajrang Dal worker was attacked by a mob, people thrashed him fiercely, leaving him badly injured, the name of the worker is Rajesh Pal. The incident is being told of 18 October. Rajesh Pal was attacked by animal smugglers in the crowd and was beaten to death.

It is being told that Rajesh Pal had informed the police that smuggling of animals is taking place in Baja Maula area. When the police reached there with Rajesh, nothing was found there. After some time, Rajesh again went to the area with the police, but after not getting the evidence, everyone was returning from the place that the mob suddenly attacked Rajesh.

It is being told that the police tried to save Rajesh, but by then Rajesh was injured. The injured Rajesh has been admitted to the local hospital, currently undergoing treatment. Police arrested 14 local people for attacking Rajesh, while the investigation of the case is underway.