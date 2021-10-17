Maharashtra: Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar, a three-time MP from Nanded, quits BJP, returned to Congress

Former Nanded MP Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar quits BJP, joins Congress, Nanded/Aurangabad: Bhaskarrao Patil Khatgaonkar, a former MP from Nanded in Maharashtra, give up the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) on Sunday and joined the Congress along side former MLA Omprakash Pokarna. Allow us to let you know that Khatgaonkar had left the Congress birthday party seven years in the past. He has been an MP and MLA from Congress time and again.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: BJP in preparation for dent in BSP’s ‘Jatav’ votes, seals the identify of candidate towards Mayawati

Bhaskarrao Khatargaonkar, 77, has been a Member of Parliament within the twelfth, thirteenth and fifteenth Lok Sabha. He was once additionally a member of Maharashtra State Legislative Meeting three times. Please inform that he's the son-in-law of overdue SV Chavan, former Leader Minister of Maharashtra and brother-in-law of former Leader Minister Ashok Chavan. He has additionally been a cupboard minister in Maharashtra. At the present, Ashok Chavan is a cupboard minister within the MVA executive.

Former MLA Omprakash Pokarna and plenty of different supporters of Shri Bhaskarrao Patil Khatgaonkar have additionally introduced to sign up for @INCIndia. I welcome they all to the birthday party. This may increasingly indisputably upload to our energy. Welcome. — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) October 17, 2021

Ashok Chavan, welcoming Khatgaonkar and Pokarna to the birthday party, tweeted that their presence would toughen the Congress no longer simplest in Nanded, however throughout Marathwada.

Ashok Chavan, welcoming Khatgaonkar and Pokarna to the birthday party, tweeted that their presence would toughen the Congress no longer simplest in Nanded, however throughout Marathwada.

Khatgaonkar mentioned that he was once an opponent of Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan previously, however isn’t now. He mentioned he favored High Minister Narendra Modi’s management, however “if our employees need justice, then I wish to be within the Congress.”

Former MP from Nanded in Maharashtra Bhaskarrao Patil Khatgaonkar is regarded as one of the vital influential leaders of Nanded.