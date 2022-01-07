Maharashtra: BJP chief made objectionable publish about Uddhav Thackeray’s spouse and Sonia Gandhi, FIR

Pune: Uddhav Thackeray (Uddhav Thackeray) Spouse of Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) Posted whilst making objectionable remarks about it. In conjunction with this, different leaders have been additionally commented on. Bharatiya Janata Birthday party accused of posting this (BJP) The Maharashtra unit’s social media coordinator is on Jiten Gajaria. A case has been registered towards Jiten Gajaria. Pune Police (Pune Police) They have got raided many puts, however to this point no arrest has been made.Additionally Learn – UP: Case filed towards BHU professor for indecent remarks on Lord Parashuram

Cyber ​​Cellular of Pune Police (Pune Police Cyber Cellular) A workforce from Mumbai to arrest Jiten Gajaria (Mumbai) had long gone, however didn't meet him at his place of abode. Pune cyber mobile police inspector D Heck stated, "We've issued a replica of the awareness to his brother and requested him to reply." He stated the case towards Gajaria used to be registered at the foundation of a criticism by means of a employee of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

De Heck stated, "A case has been registered towards (CM's spouse) Rashmi Thackeray, (NCP leaders) Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and (Congress President) Sonia Gandhi for posting objectionable and defamatory remarks on social media platform. Except for posting objectionable and defamatory posts towards political leaders, one of the crucial posts were made with the purpose of constructing hatred between the 2 teams.

Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Birthday party (NCP) And the Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt of the state. Mumbai Police on Thursday (Mumbai Police) Gajaria used to be puzzled for roughly 8 hours by means of Gajaria for his ‘objectionable’ tweet.