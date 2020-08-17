Maharashtra: Blast in chemical factory in Palghar, one worker killed, many injured

new Delhi: The blast occurred at the chemical factory in Palghar, Maharashtra. The blast was so strong that the surrounding areas were shaken by it. Many workers were hit by this blast in the chemical factory. One of these laborers died. While four injured are being reported. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Also Read – Fire in Kovid-19 hospital in Gujarat, patients shifted

The case is of Nandolia Organic Factory in Palghar. Tonight at around 8 pm, there was a sudden blast in the chemical factory. The factory caught fire after the blast. Five to ten laborers working in the factory came under the grip of blast and fire. One of them died on the spot, while the others were injured. He was immediately admitted to the nearest hospital.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar.

A fire broke out after the blast. The flames were so high that they appeared far and wide. Panic spread in the surrounding areas due to the blast. How the fire broke out in the chemical factory is being investigated.