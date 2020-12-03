Maharashtra cabinet approves proposal to change the names of all residential colonies with caste-based names

Mumbai: The names of caste-based regions in Maharashtra will be changed. This announcement was made by the Maharashtra government on Wednesday. In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, it was told that this decision was taken during the cabinet meeting. Also Read – Shiv Sena questions UP CM Yogi in Mumbai about the plans of Bollywood and Film City

It said that Mahar-wada, Mang-wada, Dhor-basti, Brahmin-wada, Mali-gali are common names, but they are not needed in a progressive state like Maharashtra. Such a name generally suggests that members of a particular community live in the area.

The CMO issued a statement saying that the decision to change the name of these areas has been taken to maintain social harmony and national unity.

These areas will be given names like Samta Nagar, Bhima Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Shahu Nagar, Kranti Nagar.

Earlier, the state government had changed the name of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Award to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Samajibhushan Award.