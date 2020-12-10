Maharashtra Cabinet approves Shakti Act, now the punishment for rape will be directly ‘death’

Maharashtra Cabinet Shakti Act: The Uddhav government of Maharashtra has shown strictness about the incidents of sexual harassment happening to girls and women and now the Maharashtra (Maharashtra) government is going to enact a law in the state, in which the provision of death penalty directly to the rapist. Will happen. The bill has been approved by the Cabinet and will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly soon. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said after the cabinet meeting that the Cabinet approved the draft of the Shakti Act Bill. Also Read – Maharashtra cabinet approves proposal to change the names of all residential colonies with caste-based names

If found guilty in this bill, the accused has been provided with severe punishment and fine including death penalty, life imprisonment and heavy fine. In this act, an amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the acid attack victim for plastic surgery and facial reconstruction and a fine will also be charged from the convict.

He said that cases of rape under this Act (Shakti Act) will be heard in special courts and the police will have to file a charge sheet in 15 days. In such cases, the trial will have to be completed in maximum 30 days. The state's Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur has described it as a historic decision. He said that this decision will increase the fear among those who commit violence against women and girls in the state.

Anil Deshmukh said that the two-day winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is starting in Mumbai from December 14. This ‘Shakti Act’ bill will be introduced in the state legislature this winter session. After discussion and approval in both houses of the Legislature, it will be sent to the Governor for signature. On getting approval from there, this law will be called ‘Power Act’. Anil Deshmukh said that this act will prove to be safeguarding women and children.

