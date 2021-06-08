Maharashtra CM Meets PM Modi: Maratha Reservation Reached Delhi? CM Uddhav Thackeray reached PMO to fulfill PM Modi

Kim Diaz
Maharashtra CM Meets PM Modi: Maharashtra Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reached Delhi this morning to fulfill Top Minister Narendra Modi and after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi World Airport, they’ve at once reached 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the legitimate place of dwelling of Top Minister Narendra Modi. CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar have arrived with a delegation to fulfill PM Modi as of late. Will speak about problems like Maratha reservation, Different Backward Categories (OBC) reservation and cyclone Tauta reduction. In assembly with PM Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray will put ahead the continued talks at the factor of Maratha reservation in Maharashtra. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: CM Uddhav Thackeray will meet PM Modi the next day to come, what is going to be mentioned … Corona or Maratha reservation

State House Minister Dilip Walse Patil, whilst addressing the reporters on Monday, stated that, ‘A delegation of Maharashtra govt led via CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will meet Top Minister Modi in Delhi on Tuesday and they are going to search Maratha reservation, Will speak about problems like Different Backward Categories (OBC) reservation and cyclone Tauta reduction. Sooner than this assembly, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray additionally met NCP Leader Sharad Pawar at his legitimate place of dwelling.

Allow us to let you know that ultimate month, Uddhav Thackeray had written to Top Minister Narendra Modi asking for him to take steps to claim the Maratha neighborhood in Maharashtra as a socially and educationally backward magnificence in order that they get no less than 12 in step with cent and 13 in step with cent in training and public employment. Proportion reservation may also be discovered.

The Leader Minister of Maharashtra wrote to the PM, ‘The verdict given via the Charter Bench of the Ultimate Court docket on Might 5, 2021, has given me this chance to request you to take suitable steps for giving reservation on the earliest.

