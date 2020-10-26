Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray challenged BJP- ‘If you have courage, show down my government’

Maharashtra News: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Uddhav Thackeray) fiercely attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally. Uddhav also challenged the BJP to topple his 11-month-old government. He said, ‘If you have courage then show my government down.’ Uddhav said that first BJP should save its government at the center. The CM of Maharashtra said that if the BJP was interested in toppling governments instead of improving the country’s economy, then there would be chaos in the country. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP started making ‘distance’ from Nitish in the middle of elections, leadership will change in the state on November 10!

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Instead of there being no option ‘, people have now started thinking that no one else will do except you.” He said, “Instead of reforming the economy, toppling governments Steps taken for We are moving towards anarchy. ”The Chief Minister said that Shiv Sena has no greed for power. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Last day of first phase election campaign in Bihar, rallies of many veterans – voting on 28th …

He said, “How can anyone do politics when the epidemic is spreading in the country?” The Hindutva of Shiv Sena is being questioned. The image of the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police is being tarnished. “Referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address in Nagpur on Sunday, Thackeray said,” The RSS chief said that breaking the word Hindutva with worship rituals – It is offered by turning. Also Read – BJP’s Uddhav Thackeray retaliated, said- CM of Maharashtra has nothing to speak about government’s work

Taking a cue from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s statement on Hindutva, he said, “If people wearing black hats like him have a mind, then they should understand this.” ‘I don’t take any pleasure in closing places. Removal of the ban is being done carefully and slowly. ‘

He said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had once advocated a ‘Sangh Mukt Bharat’ and in 2014 had sought to introduce a ‘secular face’ as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, “Has Nitish worn the cloak of Hindutva or has the BJP become secular now.”

Targeting actress Kangana Ranaut indirectly, Thackeray said that some people come to Mumbai for livelihood and abuse the city by calling them PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). He said, ‘Those who have no means of livelihood in their homes come to Mumbai and betray it. To call Mumbai a POK is a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said that he would bring PoK back to India. Thackeray broke the silence on the allegations leveled against his son Aditya Thackeray in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The character of the son is engaged in abuses.

