Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

new Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Thursday on his birth anniversary by paying homage to his portrait. This photo has been released by Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Let us know that a coalition government of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party is running in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray is running the government in the state with the support of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to former Prime Minister #RajivGandhi on his birth anniversary today. (Pic Source: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/x0ORAyzYRa – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Please tell Rajiv Gandhi was born on this day i.e. on 20 August 1944 in Mumbai. He led the nation from 1984 to 1989 as Prime Minister. He was assassinated in 1991 during an election campaign.