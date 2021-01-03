Maharashtra: Congress opposing renaming of Aurangabad, Shiv Sena said – will not affect the government

Mumbai: The Congress has reiterated its stand on renaming Aurangabad. At the same time, its ally Shiv Sena (Shivsena) said that the name will be changed soon, but this will not affect the coalition government of Maharashtra. Also Read – Former Union Minister Buta Singh, who was an 8-time MP from Congress, died at the age of 86, PM Modi expressed grief

Earlier, Maharashtra government minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat had said two days ago that he would strongly oppose renaming the city of Aurangabad in central Maharashtra to Sambhajinagar. Thorat said that the Congress reveres Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and there should be no doubt, but the issue of renaming the city should not be used to spread hatred and divide society. Also Read – What is the intention of Shiv Sena? After all, why is the NCP supporting and targeting Congress

During a recent visit to Aurangabad, Thorat said that the Congress would oppose any move to rename the city. Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece on Saturday that the Congress opposed the proposal to rename Aurangabad, thereby ( Opposition) BJP became happy. The editorial said that opposing the Congress proposal is not new, so it is foolish to associate it with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA). Also Read – Earthquake in Maharashtra by letter to Sonia Gandhi, wrote- NCP-Shivsena plot against Congress

In the editorial, Thorat has announced that if any proposal to change the name of Aurangabad comes before the MVA government, his party will oppose it. This is their claim. After his statement, BJP leaders have started demanding Shiv Sena to clarify their stand on this issue. But Shiv Sena has not changed its stand.

Meanwhile, another senior Congress leader and state minister Ashok Chavan said that changing the name of the city was not the priority of the coalition government of Maharashtra. Chavan said, this is a coalition government of three parties and each party has its own different vision, so we all came together on the basis of a common minimum program. Renaming is not a priority. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved through talks with coalition partners.