Maharashtra Corona Death: Corona now took the life of NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke, was called a Giant Killer.

Maharashtra Corona Death: Corona is once again wreaking havoc in Maharashtra. Bharat Bhalke, the sitting MLA from Pandharpur in Maharashtra's Solapur district, died late Friday night at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. He was infected with CoronaVirus for some time, after which he was admitted to the hospital. He had developed pneumonia during treatment, after which his condition started to worsen even more. The doctor was constantly monitoring his health, but he died at around 12 o'clock last night.

Earlier, Congress leader Ahmed Patel died from Corona and now after this NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke also died due to Corona. Please tell that the legislator was admitted to the hospital after having trouble breathing. During the investigation of Bharat Bhalke, he was found to be Corona No. ranked. After this, his treatment of corona was started.

The political journey of MLA Bharat Bhalke has also been very interesting. Bharat Bhalke, who has made his name in the name of Giant Killer, surprised everyone in the year 2009 when he defeated Deputy CM Vijay Singh Mohite Patil from Pandharpur seat. After this, in 2014, he won from Pandharpur seat on Bharat Congress ticket. After this, for the third time after joining NCP in the year 2019, he became an MLA from this seat.