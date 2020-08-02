Maharashtra Corona Update: 9,509 new cases of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra, 260 dead

Mumbai: With the arrival of 9,509 new cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra on Sunday, the total number of infected people increased to 4,41,228. The state health department gave this information. The department said that with the death of 260 more patients, the number of those who lost their lives from this epidemic has increased to 15,576 in the state. Also Read – Court refuses to give instructions to reveal names of Kovid-19 patients, PIL dismissed

The department said that on Sunday, a total of 9,926 patients were discharged from hospitals after being cured, which increased the number of cured patients to 2,76,809 in the state. Maharashtra now has 1,48,537 patients under treatment.

Maharashtra reported 9,509 COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,41,228 including 2,76,809 recoveries and 15,576 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,48,537 out of which 44,204 cases are in Pune: state health department pic.twitter.com/8BnAydmCWl

– ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

In the state capital, Mumbai, 1,105 new cases were reported due to which the total number of infected people in this city increased to 1,16,436. At the same time, 2,376 new cases were found in the metropolitan area and the total cases of infection increased to 2,46,154 here.

According to the department, the death toll in Mumbai has increased to 6,447 while the death toll from the epidemic in Mumbai metropolitan area (MMR) has increased to 9,887. The department said that 22,55,701 samples of Kovid-19 have been tested so far in the state.