Maharashtra Corona Vaccination: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said- Kovid-19 vaccine will be given first to these people with priority

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that Kovid-19 vaccines will be given on priority to health workers and police personnel including doctors, paramedicals in the state. He said that the government will take steps to stop black marketing of vaccines. Deshmukh said that in the second phase of vaccination in the state, priority will be given to people above 60 years of age and elderly people suffering from other diseases. Also Read – Corona Vaccination in Delhi: Delhi government’s big announcement – Coronavirus vaccine will be free

The Controller General of Indian Medicine (DCGI) on Sunday approved limited emergency use in the country of Oxford’s vaccine ‘Kovishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed ‘Kovaxin’ developed by the Serum Institute. Also Read – Shock to Kangana! The court said- the actress committed a serious violation of the scheme while mixing the three flats

Deshmukh told reporters, “The state government has decided to vaccinate health workers including doctors, nurses and paramedics on priority with police personnel.” He said, “Police will also ensure that Kovid-19’s There should be no black marketing of vaccines. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: India can get Corona Vaccine gift today, expert committee meeting continues

It is worth noting that on behalf of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), KoviShield of Serum Institute of India and Kovaxin of Bharat Biotech have been allowed emergency use in India. Now it is expected that soon the vaccination will start against Corona in the country.

Here the Serum Institute of India (SII) said that it is ready to provide the Kovishield vaccine in the country in the coming weeks after getting approval from the Indian Drug Regulator.