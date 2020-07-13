Maharashtra: Corona wreaks havoc in Thane city, lockdown extended for a week

Lockdown Extension in Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) of Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday announced extending the lockdown implemented in the city till July 19. Corporation Commissioner Dr. Pankaj Ashia issued this order. The lockdown implemented in Bhiwandi on July 2 was going to end on Sunday midnight. Also Read – Sharad Pawar said on the economic crisis in the country – India needs a Manmohan Singh at this time

Already the lockdown period has been extended till July 19 in rural areas and other corporation border areas falling under Thane district. As of Saturday night, 2,701 patients of corona virus infection had come to light in Bhiwandi, of which 144 have died. Also Read – Corona Virus in Bihar: Number of corona infected in Bihar crosses 16 thousand, these districts are in bad condition

Meanwhile, the Vartak Nagar Ward Committee of Thane Municipality Administration has issued an order on Sunday prohibiting all activities in Shivaji Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Sainath Nagar and Misalwadi till further orders. Due to increase in cases of infection in these areas, only sale of medicines and milk has been allowed. Also Read – Weekends Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: This work will be done in 55 hours of lockdown in UP every week, what you do, what not, know