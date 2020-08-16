Maharashtra Covid-19 update: 12,614 new cases of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra, 19,749 deaths so far

Mumbai: On Saturday, 12,614 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Maharashtra and 322 more people died due to the epidemic. The number has increased to 5,84,754. Also Read – Devendra Fadnavis can play an important role in Bihar elections, will Sushant Singh Rajput factor work

Apart from this, the total number of dead has increased to 19,749 with 322 more deaths. The department said in a statement that on Saturday, 6,844 patients were discharged after being cured, taking the total number of people cured to 4,08,286.

The state currently has 1,56,409 under-trials of Kovid-19. Mumbai city saw 1,254 cases on Saturday, while 48 people died. A health department official said that 2,432 new cases of corona virus were reported in Pune district on Saturday, causing 1,22,397 infection cases in the district.

The death toll has risen to 2,957 with 62 more deaths due to infection in the district. 1,145 patients were discharged from hospitals in Pune. At present, the maximum corona cases in the country are currently in Maharashtra and currently the highest number of active cases is also in Maharashtra.

