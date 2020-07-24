Maharashtra Covid-19 Update: 9,615 cases of Kovid-19 in one day, 278 more deaths due to infection, Corona again flourishes in Dharavi

Mumbai: In Maharashtra, 9,615 people have been confirmed infected with the corona virus in the last 24 hours while 278 people have died due to infection during this period. According to the Health Department, a total of 3,57,117 people have been confirmed to have been infected with the Corona virus till Friday. Also Read – COVID-19 Update: All records of broken corona in the country, 9,996 new cases in last 24 hours, 357 deaths

He says that along with 278 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of people who died of infection in the state has increased to 13,132. On Friday, 5,714 people were discharged after treatment from various hospitals. So far, a total of 1,99,967 people in the state have been free from corona virus infection. The department said that 1,44,018 people are currently being treated in the state. So far 17,87,306 people have been investigated in the state.

The total number of infected people in the city increased to 1,06,891 on Friday after 1,062 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 54 patients died due to infection, after which the total number of dead increased to 5,981. BMC said that after the recovery of 1,158 patients in the last 24 hours, a total of 78,260 patients have become healthy in the city so far.

1062 # COVID19 positive cases and 54 deaths reported in Mumbai today; 1158 patients recovered and discharged. The total positive cases here rise to 1,06,891 including 78,260 patients recovered and discharged & 5981 deaths: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/EFu05kUFOA – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

The rate of recovery in the city has increased to 73 percent. According to BMC, 22,647 patients are undergoing treatment in the city and 1,051 suspected patients have been admitted to the hospital. The municipality said that the average rate of doubling of infection has been 64 days.

On Friday, six more cases of corona virus infection were reported in Mumbai’s largest slum, Dharavi, which increased the number of infected people to 2,519. An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that for the third consecutive day, the number of new cases of infection in Dharavi has remained in single digits.

Five persons were found infected on 22 July, while six cases were reported on 23 July. The official said that 128 patients of Kovid-19 are now being treated in Dharavi and the number of cured patients has increased to 2,142.