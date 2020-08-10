Maharashtra Covid-19 Update: More than 12 thousand new cases a day in Maharashtra, 390 people died, these districts including Mumbai are bad

Mumbai: With the arrival of 12,248 new cases of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra on Sunday, the total number of people infected so far with this deadly virus in the state has increased to 5,15,332. Health Department gave this information. On Saturday, 12,822 cases were reported in the state, which is the highest number on any one day. The cases reported on Sunday are the second highest number reported in any one day. A health official said that with the death of 390 more people due to Corona virus infection, the total number of people who died due to this epidemic in the state has increased to 17,757. Also Read – Maharashtra Covid-19 Update: 12,248 new cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra, 390 people died

He said that of these 390 deaths, 260 cases were reported in the last 48 hours, while 76 deaths occurred in the last one week. The remaining 54 deaths occurred a week ago but are now recorded. He said that with 13,348 people discharged from the hospital today, the total number of people recovering from this disease has increased to 3,51,710.

He told that 1,45,558 patients are undergoing treatment in the state right now. 1,066 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Mumbai and 48 more people died. With this, the total number of people infected so far has increased to 1,23,382 in the country's financial capital, while 6,799 people have died due to this epidemic.

The official said the total number rose to 2,66,868 with 3,249 new cases reported in Mumbai metropolitan area (which includes Mumbai city and the cities around it), while 112 more people died due to infection in the area. With the total death toll increased to 10,741.

Pune city saw 1,433 new cases, the highest number on any one day. At the same time, 58 people died on Sunday. In Pimpri Chinchwad 1,066 new cases have been reported while 20 patients have died.

A total of 49,132 cases have been reported in Nashik so far while a total of 1,447 people have died. The official said that 27,25,090 samples have been tested so far in the state to detect infection.