Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar infected with Corona virus, admitted to hospital in Mumbai

October 26, 2020
Maharashtra News: Amidst the ongoing corona crisis in the country, the number of its infected people is increasing rapidly. Everyone from mango to special are getting caught in it. Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Ajit Pawar) Corona, the state most affected by Kovid, has become infected. News agency ANI quoted this information from the Deputy Chief Minister’s office and told that he has been admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray attacked Kangana regarding Sushant Singh Rajput case – ‘Ganja fields are in your state, we are here …’

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had also given information about himself getting infected by tweeting. He tweeted two on his Twitter account. He wrote, ‘My corona test is positive and my health is good. As a precaution, I have been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of the doctor.

In the next tweet, he wrote, “Citizens of the state, leaders of all political parties of the state including Nationalist Congress Party, office bearers, activists are requested that there is no reason for concern. I am in good health. I will work with you soon after a short rest. ‘

Earlier, former state chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was also found infected with the corona virus.

