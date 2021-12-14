Maharashtra: Excise division problems 7 days show-cause realize to Sameer Wankhede in age dispute

Mumbai: Thane: Maharashtra Excise Division (Maharashtra state excise dept) Thane unit of NCB Mumbai regional head (NCB Zonal Director) Sameer Wankhede (Sameer Wankhede) A realize has been issued to him relating to a cafe owned by means of him. Paperwork to be had with the state excise division don’t come with a certificates of age on the time of acquiring a license for a restaurant-bar license in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi in 1997, following which a standard realize used to be served to Sameer Wankhede on December 10. An authentic gave this data on Tuesday.Additionally Learn – Protection Minister Rajnath touches toes of ex-colonel’s spouse who confirmed indomitable braveness in 1971 battle, honors ex-servicemen

Maharashtra | Below Phase 54(1) of the Bombay Prohibition Act, a 7-day show-cause realize has been despatched to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for no longer offering paperwork proving his age when he used to be granted a restaurant-bar license in 1997: SP Nilesh Sangade, state excise dept percent.twitter.com/EmAMI0GuJn – ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021



State Excise Division Superintendent (Thane) Nilesh Sangde stated that it used to be discovered that the paperwork to be had with the dep. didn’t come with the age certificates on the time of taking license for the eating place in Vashi, Navi Mumbai in 1997, and then the common Wankhede used to be issued on 10 December. Realize given. Additionally Learn – Omicron Variant is spreading the quickest, has unfold to many of the international locations of the sector: WHO

State Excise Superintendent Sangade stated, a realize has been issued beneath segment 54 (1) (ok) of the Mumbai Prohibition Act. Wankhede has been given seven days to report a written respond to the awareness. Once you have their answer, it’s going to be given to the District Justice of the Peace, who will take an acceptable choice within the subject. Wankhede declined to remark at the subject.

Previous, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had alleged that Wankhede had were given the license for the eating place in 1997 and at the moment he used to be round 17 years previous and used to be ineligible to get the license as he used to be a minor.