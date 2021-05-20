Maharashtra: FIR lodged towards objectionable tweet towards Sharjeel Usmani

Aurangabad (Maharashtra): Police in Jalna District of Maharashtra have filed an FIR towards Aligarh Muslim College alumnus chief Sharjeel Usmani for alleged objectionable tweet. Additionally Learn – Covid-19: PM Modi will meet on-line from 10 states DM, CM Mamta Banerjee may also sign up for

A police professional instructed Thursday that Ambas Ambhore, a resident of Amber, Jalna, has alleged that Usmani used derogatory phrases for Lord Ram in a few of his fresh posts on Twitter, hurting his non secular sentiments. Ambhore is related to Hindu Jagran Manch.

The officer mentioned that at the foundation of the grievance, the Ambed police registered a case towards Usmani on Wednesday night time below Segment 295-A of the IPC and comparable provisions of the Data Generation Act. He instructed that this subject might be referred to the cyber division of Jalna.

Previous this 12 months, Pune police registered a case towards Usmani for giving inflammatory language to the Elgar Parishad program hung on 30 January. On this case, Usmani has recorded his remark with the Pune police in March.