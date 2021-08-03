Maharashtra floods: Uddhav govt approves bundle of Rs 11500 crore, individuals who have misplaced their houses gets 1.5 lakh rupees

Mumbai: The Maharashtra govt introduced a much-awaited aid bundle of Rs 11,500 crore for emergency aid, restore and long-term rehabilitation measures for the sufferers of the devastating floods in 9 districts ultimate month. Reduction and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar stated the verdict was once taken at a very powerful cupboard assembly chaired by means of Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray within the presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and 3 buddies – Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Birthday celebration-Congress ministers.Additionally Learn – Flood havoc in West Bengal, 14 killed thus far, 2.5 lakh other people displaced

He stated that as a direct measure, the federal government will supply Rs 10,000 for all affected households, Rs 1.50 lakh for many who have utterly misplaced their houses. Excluding this, the federal government will give Rs 50,000 to all of the shopkeepers who've suffered losses and Rs 10,000 to roadside distributors for damages, the minister stated. Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik stated that about 4 lakh hectares of agricultural land has been utterly destroyed within the floods and the paintings of recording the rest 20 p.c Panchnama remains to be happening.

Then again, the minister stated that all of the affected other people could be supplied with good enough help to lend a hand them rebuild their lives and steered the Middle to come back ahead and lend a hand the state which is grappling with the main disaster.