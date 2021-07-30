Maharashtra: Former financial institution supervisor murdered feminine officer in workplace, this explanation why got here to the fore

Nursery: Maharashtra (Maharashtra) in Palghar district ( Palghar district) Former supervisor of ICICI Financial institution, a non-public financial institution in Virar (former supervisor) The girl officer used to be stabbed to dying in the similar department, whilst her feminine colleague used to be injured within the assault. Consistent with the police, two folks had been concerned within the assault, certainly one of whom used to be a former supervisor of the similar department of the financial institution that had taken the mortgage. Consistent with the police, the financial institution supervisor accused is a former supervisor of the similar department the place all of the incident happened. He had taken a mortgage of 1 crore rupees and hatched a conspiracy to rob the financial institution to pay off it. He these days works in any other non-public financial institution within the district.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Lover’s members of the family thrashed the sweetheart, 2nd such incident inside per week

The incident happened on the Virar East department of ICICI Financial institution at round 8.30 pm on Thursday, police stated on Friday. Each the ladies had been operating within the financial institution on the time of the incident.

Senior Inspector Suresh Varade of Virar Police Station stated that some of the accused, Anil Dubey, has been arrested within the case. Dubey is the previous supervisor of the similar department of the financial institution. "Each the accused entered the financial institution and threatened its assistant supervisor Yogita Vartak and cashier Shraddha Devrukhkar with a knife," he stated.

Senior Inspector of Virar Police Station stated that the accused requested them to offer money and jewelery and attempted to run away with the looted items however each the ladies raised an alarm and attempted to forestall them. The accused stabbed Yogita Vartak and Devrukhkar.

Senior Inspector Varade stated that Dubey used to be later stuck through the folks and his companion fled from the spot. Other folks noticed Vartak mendacity in a pool of blood within the financial institution whilst his colleague used to be badly injured. He used to be taken to the health center the place Vartak used to be declared introduced lifeless.

The police officer stated, “Dubey is the previous supervisor of the similar department of the financial institution the place this complete incident happened. He had taken a mortgage of 1 crore rupees and hatched a conspiracy to rob the financial institution to pay off it. He these days works in any other non-public financial institution within the district.” Police are looking to nab Dubey’s spouse.