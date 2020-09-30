Maharashtra government bans the implementation of new agricultural laws, these orders were given earlier

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has stopped its controversial order of 10 August to implement new agricultural ordinances, which have now taken the form of law. The ruling Mahavikas Aghadi in Maharashtra introduced the controversial agricultural bills in August, which has emerged as a big shame for the government. Also Read – Mass movement against BJP by the law that enslaves farmers, will be overwhelming: Akhilesh Yadav

These bills were passed in Parliament last week and the state government implemented it before its passage. Protests are taking place all over the country regarding these bills. These are the Bill, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill 2020 on Agricultural Services and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

In a notification issued by Director of Marketing Satish Soni on August 10, all agricultural produce and livestock market societies (APMC) and district agricultural cooperatives were ordered to strictly implement the three ordinances on the proposed laws in the state. The move comes two days after the controversial issue was first exposed (28 September). After this, there has been a big stir in political circles.