Maharashtra government gives big relief in view of New Year, pubs, bars and hotels will remain open till 31 December

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday that hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars in the state will be open till 11 pm on 31 December. He told reporters that there would be a ban on the gathering of five or more people in public places but (after 11 in the night in view of the night curfew) there would be no restriction on buying drugs and going out to visit relatives and friends.

He said that the officials have been asked to ensure the implementation of epidemic restrictions at the hill tourist spots as a large number of people can come there on New Year.

Deshmukh appealed to the people to follow the guidelines and said, "Hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars will be open till 11 pm tomorrow (31 December). (After 11 pm) There will be no restriction on leaving the house to buy medicine or to visit friends and relatives. There will be a ban on the gathering of five or more people in public places. "

In view of the new type of corona virus infection, the state government imposed the nighttime curfew from December 11 to January 5 from 11 am to 6 am. On a question, the senior NCP leader said that the BJP is misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its rivals as part of “political vendetta”.

ED had recently summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in the PMC bank money laundering case. Deshmukh said, “Those speaking out against the policies of BJP and (Central) government are getting ED notices. This is a serious matter. “