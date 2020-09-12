Maharashtra government is more busy fighting Kangana Ranaut than fighting Corona virus: Fadnavis

new Delhi: Targeting the Shiv Sena, Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the state government felt that the fight against the corona virus was over and now the only fight left was against actress Kangana Ranaut. Also Read – Fadnavis said – Sushant’s death is not an electoral issue, but BJP will not remain silent until justice is found

He also said that the state government may have made a "strategic mistake" while presenting the Maratha reservation case before the Supreme Court. Earlier this week, the apex court stayed the implementation of the state law of 2018, which provided reservation to Maratha community in education and jobs.

He told, "The (Maharashtra) government feels that the war against Corona is over and the only battle left is against Kangana. The entire government machinery is involved in the fight against Kangana. They can do whatever they want, but they should focus on dealing with the corona virus situation in the state.

Fadnavis told reporters here, “spend at least 50 per cent of the time you are spending in the fight against Kangana (in dealing with the corona virus).” He alleged that the houses of many Shiv Sena leaders and Illegal changes have been made in offices, but no action has been taken against them.

He raised the question, “Did you manage to demolish Dawood’s (Ibrahim’s) house?” The former Maharashtra chief minister was in the national capital before leaving for Bihar. The BJP has given him election related responsibilities in Bihar.