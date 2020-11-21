Maharashtra government may stop trains and airlines for Delhi, Principal Secretary’s big statement

Maharashtra trains and airlines for Delhi: The Maharashtra government is considering suspending trains and airlines from the national capital in view of the increase in corona virus cases. A senior official gave this information on Saturday. Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, “Various measures are under discussion to prevent the virus from spreading in the state and suspension of movement of trains and aircraft from Delhi is one of them.” No decision has been taken on this. Also Read – 6608 new cases of corona infection were reported in Delhi, the total figure of the dead was 8,159

Sources said that in a recent meeting held in Mumbai, it was discussed that steps need to be taken to spread the infection through people coming to Maharashtra from the states where the cases are increasing rapidly. On Friday, 5,640 cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of infected to 17,68,695. The death toll from the epidemic has reached 46,511. Also Read – In Delhi, violation of these rules of Corona, including social distancing, will now cost 2000 rupees. Penalty of

On Friday, with the arrival of 6,608 new patients in the national capital, the corona virus cases exceeded 5.17 lakh. During this period, the death toll increased to 8,159 with the death of 118 more patients. Also Read – Delhi: Health Minister’s strict instructions – Even if you are alone in the car wearing a mask, ‘House-to-House Survey’ will start in Delhi today

(input language)