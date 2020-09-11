Maharashtra government orders Mumbai police to investigate allegations of taking drugs on Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray Government vs Kangana Ranaut fight is on in Maharashtra… And in this sequence, Maharashtra Government said on Friday that Mumbai Police has been asked to investigate the allegations of substance abuse on actress Kangana Ranaut. The Mumbai Police has received a letter from the state Home Department in this regard. The crime branch will investigate this subject. Also Read – Minister cuts hair-beard, 60,000 rupees given to barber, know why?

Giving this information, a senior police officer said that the Maharashtra government on Friday said that the Mumbai police has been asked to investigate the allegations of substance abuse on Kangana Ranaut. Also Read – Success: Successful operation of the heart valve without performing open heart surgery

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said on Tuesday that Mumbai Police Act Study would investigate Suman’s allegations that Kangana had consumed drugs. Deshmukh had said that actor Shekhar Suman’s son Study had made this allegation in an interview. A few years ago there were connections between Kadhana and Kangana. Also Read – China builds military base near Finger-5, Pangong Lake, Indian Army movement stops ahead of Finger-4

The police officer said that Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had handed over a letter to the Home Department and mentioned the allegations made in the study interview. Taking cognizance of this letter, the department has asked the police to investigate.

Let me tell you that Kangana compared Mumbai to “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” (PoK), her remarks went against Shiv Sena leading the coalition government in Maharashtra. Subsequently, a verbal war broke out between actress and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. After this, BMC was vandalized in Kangana’s office alleging encroachment and violation of rules.

A day after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in Mumbai demolished parts of Ranaut’s office, the actress on Thursday accused Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of ‘misuse of power’ and targeted the Maharashtra government. That his voice will go far.

Kangana had tweeted and said, “Your father’s good deeds can give you money, but you have to earn respect, you will shut my mouth, but my voice will resonate after me in crores of people, how many mouths will you shut? “

“How many voices will you press?” By how long you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but an example of dynasty. “

Kangana posted several tweets comparing Shiv Sena-led BMC to goons, in which she called the state government an adulterated government.