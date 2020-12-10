Maharashtra government, preparing to give big birthday gift to Sharad Pawar, will run this scheme, know ..

Sharad Pawar: The Mahavikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra has also made a big deal about NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP coalition government is going to start a scheme related to rural development, which will be named after Sharad Pawar. Also Read – Maharashtra Cabinet approves Shakti Act, now the punishment for rape will be directly ‘death’

Please tell that Sharad Pawar's birthday is on 12 December. Sharad Pawar, considered a pioneer of Maharashtra politics, is turning 80 years old. The most credit for the formation of the current coalition government in Maharashtra is given to Sharad Pawar. Therefore, the Aghadi government is also planning to bring a scheme related to rural development in his name in honor of Sharad Pawar.

According to TOI report, there is a plan to name this scheme related to rural development as 'Sharad Pawar Gram Samridhi Yojana'. Employment given under MNREGA will also be linked to this scheme. It is being said that the main objective of this scheme is the development of farmers and villages. However, what will be its final outline is yet to be decided.