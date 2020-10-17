Maharashtra government requests railway to visit women in Mumbai local

Indian Railways News:The Maharashtra government has requested the General Managers of Central and Western Railways to allow all women to travel in Mumbai local trains (Mumbai Local) in the Mumbai region from today on Saturday. A senior railway official said that the proposal has been sent to the Railway Board. Also Read – Indian Railways Latest Updates: Railways has prepared a plan, is going to run Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Humsafar train, see routes and times

At present only special category people including employees of essential services are allowed to travel by local trains in view of Corona virus infection. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Railways will run 24 more trains on Dussehra, Diwali, know when booking will start and what is the route

State Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishore Raje Nimbalkar said in letters sent to both zonal railways on Thursday that women passengers should be provided train services from 11 am to 3 pm and from 7 pm till the end of services. . Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Tejas Express, India’s first private train on track again, know new directions before traveling

Please tell that Maharashtra is the most affected state of Corona in the country. So far, more than 41 thousand people have died due to Corona virus in the state. Currently there are 1,92,936 active cases and 13,30,483 patients have recovered after treatment.

(input language)