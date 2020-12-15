Maharashtra government will spend Rs 1.77 crore for security of Chief Justice’s residence

Another news has come amid reports of fraud with Mukta Bobde, mother of Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde. The Maharashtra government has made a provision of Rs 1.77 crore for additional security measures at the Nagpur residence of Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde. This provision was made in the supplementary demands of the law and judiciary department presented in the state assembly on Monday. There is no reason given for the provision in the supplementary demands document. Also Read – Maharashtra News: Maratha reservation issue again, BJP MLAs protest

Nagpur is the hometown of Justice Bobde. In the demands of the State Public Works Department, Rs. 5.75 crore has been earmarked for construction and related works at Raj Bhavan and Rs. 6.16 crore for construction and related works in residential complexes of judges.

The state government on Monday proposed supplementary demands of Rs 21,992.50 crore in the assembly. In this, an amount of Rs 2211 crore has been allocated for relief to the farmers affected by natural disaster and Rs 22 crore has been earmarked for the provision of air-conditioned facilities for Kovid-19 vaccine. Additional allocation is made in the supplementary demands to meet the state's expenditure.

