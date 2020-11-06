Maharashtra Govt Diwali SOP: Uddhav government issued guidelines for Diwali, temples will not open, worship will be done at home

Maharashtra Diwali Guidelines: The festival of Diwali is near but due to the ever increasing pollution, all the state governments are appealing to the people to celebrate Diwali with simplicity this time. On Thursday, the Delhi government released a guideline for Diwali. Exactly a day later, the Maharashtra government has also become alert on seeing the Diwali festival. The Uddhav government has issued a guideline for Diwali and appealed to the public to celebrate the festival of Diwali with simplicity like other festivals this time due to the Corona epidemic. Also Read – Maharashtra government will run 1000 additional buses without hassle on Diwali

Along with this, a big decision has also been taken about the opening of temples in the guidelines issued by the government. The SOP states that because of the Kovid epidemic, temples will not be opened in the state right now. The government has appealed to the public to worship at home on Diwali. Along with this, do not crowd in public places and have been instructed to use sanitizer on getting out of the house. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: Mega recruitment will start for 8,500 posts in this state, departmental minister gave this information

Let us tell you that before the Maharashtra government, the governments of Delhi and Rajasthan have banned the burning of firecrackers and the sale of firecrackers. Although there is no ban on burning firecrackers in Maharashtra, but the government has appealed that it will be good for pollution if firecrackers are not burnt. Also Read – Maharashtra News Today: Big decision of Maharashtra government, now BEST buses will hit the road with full capacity

The government has said in the guidelines that Maharashtra and the whole country is going through the crisis of corona epidemic, in such a situation, instead of contaminating the environment by bursting firecrackers, focus on preserving and celebrate the festival with simplicity by burning more and more lamps on Deepawali.

Let us tell you that the highest outbreak of Corona epidemic has been broken in Maharashtra itself. In Maharashtra, about 17 lakh people are infected with corona while more than 44 thousand people have lost their lives.

The government has refused to organize any kind of public programs. On behalf of the government, it has been said that this time, instead of cultural program on Diwali, blood donation camp and cleanliness program should be organized.