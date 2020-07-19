Maharashtra has highest number of 9518 new cases, 258 deaths in one day, number of infected crosses 3 lakh

Corona Virus in Maharashtra: Maharashtra had the highest number of new cases of corona virus on Sunday with 9,518 new cases, after which the total number of infections crossed 3.10 lakh, while 258 more patients succumbed. Of these, 149 died in Mumbai metropolitan area. The health department said that the figure of the dead has reached 11,854 in the state. This is the first time that new cases have crossed the 9,000 mark in a day. Also Read – Death toll from corona in Delhi is above 3600, the figure of infected crosses one lakh 22 thousand

Pune also has the highest number of 1812 new cases in a day, while Mumbai has 1038 new cases. The total number of cases in Mumbai has gone up to 1,01,388. Due to the disease, 258 infected by Damatora out of which 64 are from Mumbai while 149 are from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which is fast emerging as a new Kovid center.

The statement said that in Kalyan Dombivli area of ​​Thane district, the maximum number of 475 new patients was confirmed in one day, after which cases in this part of MMR have increased to 18,115. After this, there are 17,226 cases in Thane city. The Health Department said that till Sunday, the total number of cases in MMR area has gone to 1,99,835 and 8,220 infected people have died.

There are 851 new cases a day in Pimpri Chinchwad city near Pune. It has been told in the statement that 471 new cases have been reported in Nashik city while 194 more people have confirmed corona virus infection in Aurangabad city. According to the department, 193 new cases have been reported in Kolhapur district (excluding municipal limits). Kovid-19 has been confirmed among a record 226 people in Solapur district. At the same time, 386 new patients have been confirmed in Pune district and 104 in Jalgaon district.

The statement said that a total of 3,906 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. After this, the number of patients recovered from the disease has increased to 1,69,569. There are 1,29,032 patients undergoing treatment in the state. At the same time, the number of confirmed cases is 3,10,455. The rate of recovery from the disease in the state is 54.62 percent, while the death rate is 3.82 percent. A total of 15,64,129 people have been investigated so far. The department said that 7,54,370 people are living separately in the house, while 45,846 people have been kept in separate centers.