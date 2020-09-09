Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received a threatening call, a statement regarding Kangana Ranaut ….

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has received threatening calls once again regarding his stand on the controversy related to actress Kangana Ranaut. A source close to the minister said on Wednesday that Deshmukh received calls from different people of Himachal Pradesh at around 6 am on Tuesday and Wednesday and the matter is being investigated. Also Read – Just 24 hours time to save your bungalow near Kangna, said- Remember Babar, this temple will be built again

Earlier, the minister had told on Monday that an unknown person called Deshmukh’s Nagpur office and threatened him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. On Monday, Deshmukh expressed surprise at the central government’s decision to give ‘Y +’ category protection to actress Kangana Ranaut. He said that Ranaut has ‘insulted’ Mumbai and Maharashtra with his remarks. Also Read – No security can stop the actress from coming to the airport before Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai!

Kangana Ranaut had said that she feared the Mumbai Police and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. At the same time, the Chief Minister’s Office said that a call was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the private residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra on Saturday, in which the caller allegedly threatened to blow up the Chief Minister’s residence. The unidentified person described himself as a companion of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Also Read – Kangana’s defiance on Twitter before reaching Mumbai today, said- No fear, no bow

