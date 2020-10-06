Maharashtra Home Minister did sarcasm – campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey in Bihar Devendra Fadnavis

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on the report of Delhi AIIMS, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has taunted the BJP and also accused it. He has said that now the whole country can see that in the Sushant case, the BJP politicized the issue because of the Bihar elections, now the truth of it has been revealed. He said that a conspiracy has been hatched to defame the Maharashtra government in the name of Sushant case. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: LJP separated, BJP-JDU will make big announcement today, know

Deshmukh took the former Chief Minister of the state and Bihar election in-charge of BJP Devendra Fadnavis and said, I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey (former DGP of Bihar), campaign for the person who has Has maligned Maharashtra.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, according to AIIMS report Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide, he was not murdered. Now it proves that the investigation conducted by Mumbai Police was absolutely correct. He said that the truth has now come out in the Sushant case.

Deshmukh said, a conspiracy was hatched to discredit Maharashtra in the name of Sushant. Apart from this, the Mumbai Police was also targeted for defaming. The lie was spread about the investigation report of Mumbai Police and everyone knows who was behind it.

Maharashtra Home Minister said, BJP is behind spreading lies on Sushant case. BJP has done little politics on this issue. He said that Sushant case was politicized regarding Bihar assembly elections and this issue was only thrown up by BJP so that they could get benefit in elections.