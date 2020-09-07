Maharashtra Home Minister said about Kangana Ranaut – who insulted Mumbai, got security from the Center, while …

new Delhi: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has also targeted the central government for film actress Kangana Ranaut. Anil Deshmukh said that it is also a matter of surprise and sadness that the one who insulted Mumbai and Maharashtra is being given Y category protection by the Central Government. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut will get ‘Y’ category security between Sanjay Raut and Jubani Jung, actress expressed gratitude to Amit Shah

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Maharashtra does not belong to NCP alone. It does not belong to Shiv Sena. It does not belong to Congress. Nor of BJP. It belongs to everyone. Belongs to the public. If anyone insults Maharashtra, then all parties should condemn it.

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut had compared Maharashtra to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir a few days ago. After this, his statement got disputed. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told Kangana not to come to Maharashtra. After this, Kangana also said that she is coming to Mumbai on 9 September. If someone can stop, stop it It was also said that Kangana has the courage to call Ahmedabad a mini Pakistan? The dispute escalated when Kangana was given Y-class security by the central government.