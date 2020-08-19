Maharashtra Home Minister says- Welcome SC decision, State Government will consider parallel investigation

new Delhi: The response of the Maharashtra government comes hours after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on Riya Chakraborty and other petitions in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said this evening, “We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court and we will provide whatever support the CBI will need.” It is a matter of honor for the Mumbai Police that the Supreme Court did not find any wrongdoing in its investigation. Also Read – Sushant Case: BMC said – CBI will have to take permission to stay for more than 7 days, then quarantine will get exemption

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court in Sushant Singh case. We will give full support to CBI. The court has clearly written that there is no flaw in the investigation conducted by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh case, the investigation was done in a very correct way.

When asked by Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh whether the Mumbai Police would conduct a parallel investigation into the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, he said, the state government would consider paragraph 34 of the Supreme Court order.

Let us tell you that the Supreme Court on Wednesday “approved” the ongoing CBI investigation in the FIR lodged against actress Riya Chakravati in connection with the ‘unnatural death’ of ‘talented’ actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said that any other case registered in the case This agency will also investigate the case. The apex court termed the CBI’s investigation as legitimate and said that a fair, competent and independent investigation is a “demand of the times”. The court also said that the Bihar government was able to give consent to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

Putting an end to the political rhetoric in his favor and opposition to the CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the court said that by registering an FIR against the actor’s father’s complaint against Riya Chakravati and six others, the Patna police had given some Is also not illegal. Rajput’s father has accused all these of forcing his 34-year-old son to commit suicide.