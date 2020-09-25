Maharashtra home minister shuts down on former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, big statement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that he suspected that former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey is talking like a BJP leader in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and this has now been proved right. Also Read – Those who made hollow promises to farmers for decades are now firing guns on their shoulders: PM Modi

Pandey, who is seeking a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is on the target of non-BJP parties in Maharashtra. Recently he has taken voluntary retirement and it is being speculated that he may try his luck in the assembly elections in Bihar in October-November.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress partners in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra are targeting him on Pandey's recent statements and closeness with the BJP. Deshmukh while speaking to media persons in Gondia on Thursday also accused the BJP of defaming Maharashtra and its police under a conspiracy in view of Bihar elections.

The state home minister and NCP leader said, “During the last one and a half months you saw that despite being a senior police officer, Pandey was talking as if he was a senior BJP leader and now this has been proved right.”

Deshmukh said “He has resigned … I would like to say only one thing that this was a BJP conspiracy to discredit Maharashtra and the police here keeping in mind the Bihar elections.” After taking voluntary retirement on Tuesday, Pandey said the next day that he is now ‘free’ and contesting elections is not a wrong thing.